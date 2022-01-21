 

Nancy Musser

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Nancy Musser, 72 of Cochranton, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Paramount Center in Bethel Park.

Born, May 20, 1949 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Louis and Mary Steedle Fleet. She married William Musser on December 20, 1969 at the Ascension Roman Catholic Church in Pittsburgh.

Nancy graduated from Montour High School in 1967 and furthered her education at Clarion University and also Edinboro University.

She taught Math and also Home Economics at Franklin High School.

Quilting, sewing, reading, gardening, and being an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Cochranton was how Nancy enjoyed spending her free time.

Most important to her however, was spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Bill who were married for 53 years, children, Pam Beard (Dennis) of Belle Vernon, Jim Musser (Colleen) of Cary, NC, and Sarah Musser (Robert Macia) of Raleigh, NC. 5 grandchildren, Erica, Corey, Zac, Audrey, and Evan, and two great grandchildren, Peyton and Brooke. A sister, Margie Archer (Bill) of Paw Paw, MI, and 3 brothers Lou Fleet (Mary) of Paw Paw. MI, Chuck Fleet (Patti) of North Huntingdon, and Bob Fleet (Joanne) of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of friends and family will be on Sunday from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic on Monday, January 24.

Interment will be in the Leatherwood Church Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

The family ask that memorials be made in Nancy’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 251 S. Franklin St., Cochranton or the Cochranton
Public Library, 107 W. Pine St., Cochranton, 16314.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.


