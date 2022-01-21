Oil City Man Behind Bars for Alleged Sexual Assault of Child

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was arrested on Wednesday on felony sexual assault charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Court documents indicate 44-year-old David Gregory Burrows, of Oil City, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 8:51 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1



– Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2– Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being a “danger to society,” according to the court documents.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of sexual assault of a child that began 18 months ago.

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police were dispatched with representatives of Children and Youth Services (CYS) to a residence on East Bissell Avenue on June 10, 2020, for a report of a sexual assault of a child.

The complaint indicates the reported incident allegedly took place between August 2019 and June 2020.

At the scene, officers first spoke to the mother of the juvenile victim who reportedly stated the alleged incident did not happen. She told police there are cameras in the house and stated that the suspect, David Burrows, is not allowed around the children alone.

On June 18, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted with the known juvenile victim.

According to the complaint, during the interview, the victim stood rigid in the interview room and “talks about her name and family members, then stays quiet and didn’t say anything more.”

Police then interviewed the victim’s mother on June 21, 2020.

The complaint indicates the victim’s mother again asserted Burrows was not left alone with the children and spoke about the cameras in the house. However, she also told police that the camera system was not working for a short time because “the kids messed with it.”

According to the complaint, another forensic interview was conducted with the juvenile victim on January 1, 2022, after the juvenile went through multiple sessions of counseling.

During the interview, the victim was asked about “bad touches that she doesn’t like.” The victim reportedly stated she didn’t like it when “David” touched her. The victim went on to say that while she was laying in bed between Burrows and her mother, Burrows had touched her “private parts” with his hand. She reportedly stated this had taken place on five different occasions, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 26 in Venango County Central Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

