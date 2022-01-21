 

Police Investigating Sexually Explicit Messages Sent to Young Girl

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

snapchatCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where sexually explicit messages were sent to a young girl.

Police say the investigation began on November 10, 2021, after it was reported that a known 11-year-old female from Clarion Township received several inappropriate and sexually explicit messages.

According to police, the victim received messages from an unknown individual via SnapChat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.


