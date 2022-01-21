Police Investigating Sexually Explicit Messages Sent to Young Girl

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where sexually explicit messages were sent to a young girl.

Police say the investigation began on November 10, 2021, after it was reported that a known 11-year-old female from Clarion Township received several inappropriate and sexually explicit messages.

According to police, the victim received messages from an unknown individual via SnapChat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.