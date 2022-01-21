 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

‘Purple Out’ Game Honoring Cancer Awareness Set for January 25 at East Forest School

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

FCCLAMARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A “Purple Out” basketball game honoring cancer awareness will take place at East Forest School on Tuesday, January 25.

Everyone’s life has been affected by cancer in some way.

In honor of cancer awareness, the East Forest Chapter of FCCLA and the Mighty Mini Relay Club are sponsoring a “Purple Out” game at the Forest Fires Boys Basketball game on January 25.

The Forest Fires will play the Keystone Panthers at 6:00 p.m.

The game will be held at East Forest School. Join in for a night of fun to make a difference and honor cancer awareness.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.