‘Purple Out’ Game Honoring Cancer Awareness Set for January 25 at East Forest School

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A “Purple Out” basketball game honoring cancer awareness will take place at East Forest School on Tuesday, January 25.

Everyone’s life has been affected by cancer in some way.

In honor of cancer awareness, the East Forest Chapter of FCCLA and the Mighty Mini Relay Club are sponsoring a “Purple Out” game at the Forest Fires Boys Basketball game on January 25.

The Forest Fires will play the Keystone Panthers at 6:00 p.m.

The game will be held at East Forest School. Join in for a night of fun to make a difference and honor cancer awareness.

