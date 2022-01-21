Richard Martin Coast, Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, PA (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, on January 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.

Rick was born December 26, 1957, in Grove City, PA, to Richard and Sylvia Coast. He was a 1975 graduate of Franklin Area High School.

He completed a four-year apprenticeship with United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America in 1981 and was a union carpenter from 1977 to 1985, including working at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport, PA.

He attended Slippery Rock University and Youngstown State University and owned and operated Coast Construction Company from 1980 to 1993.

In 1993, he started in general maintenance with George Junior Republic (GJR) in Grove City before becoming a Security Systems Technician in the IT Department until his retirement due to disability in 2011.

Rick leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Barbara L. McElhattan Caldwell Coast.

Rick and Barb enjoyed many activities together, from building their house from the ground up to owning and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Rick was a former member of A.B.A.T.E. and Free MC, and he enjoyed his life membership with the NRA.

He and Barb dedicated many years volunteering with the Boy Scouts, with Rick serving as Scoutmaster with Wesley Troop #127 while their sons were troop members. They enjoyed taking the scouts hiking, camping, and canoeing.

Rick actively participated in local government, serving at times as the Irwin Township representative with the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department and as the elected Inspector of Elections for Irwin Township.

Rick was an avid reader throughout the years, inspiring his young siblings to also love reading. He enjoyed helping his family and friends with their DIY projects and was a jack-of-all-trades not only with carpentry but with anything that involved tinkering.

In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by a son, Martin D. Coast, at home; a stepson, Rodney Caldwell and step-grandchildren Kim, Daniel, and James Caldwell of Charlotte, North Carolina; his mother, Sylvia Russell Coast of Franklin; his siblings: Julie Coast Miller, Barkeyville; Dr. Douglas A. Coast and wife Mary Catherine Dugan Coast, Pittsburgh; Darren L. Coast and wife Shelly Johnson Coast, Franklin; Jennifer M. Coast and Mark Gonzales, Austin, TX; and Janice C. Newell and husband Tom, Telluride, CO; and sisters-in-law Carla McElhattan Cochran and husband Gary, and Mary McElhattan Parson and husband Gary, both of Oil City, PA, and their children and grandchildren.

Rick is also survived by nieces and nephews: Will McBride and fiancée Jammie Greene and her children Hannah and Kaylee Greene (Barkeyville); Cody McBride (Barkeyville); T.K. Newell and wife Kate, and their daughter Coraline (Telluride, CO); Caitlin Coast and husband Peter Kirschenbaum, and their daughter Charlotte Skye (Chatham, NJ); Brittany Newell and husband Aaron Pena (Mountain Village, CO); Nicole Coast Crawford and husband Seth Crawford, and their daughters Adella and Madelyn (Franklin); Monica Coast (Pittsburgh); Zachary Coast and wife Brandi, and their daughter Briella

(Franklin); Dan Coast (Pittsburgh); Dylan Newell (Denver, CO); and Sarah Newell (Dallas, TX); and numerous cousins around the globe.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tyler J. Coast, who died Sept. 7, 2020; his father, Richard M. Coast, Sr.; a brother, Russell G. Coast; his grandparents: Albert and Petronilla Broschart Russell, Mart Coast, and Ethel Coast Martin; uncles and aunts: Donald and Mary June Coast, Leona Martin Rodemoyer Knight, and Kenneth A. Russell; brothers-in-law Todd D. Miller, Ray McElhattan, and Stan McElhattan; a sister-in-law, Margo McElhattan; and his wife’s parents, Carl and Marjorie McElhattan.

Donations may be made to Superior Ambulance of Grove City, the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, or a charity of one’s choice.

There will be no service at this time. Larry McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is handling arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

