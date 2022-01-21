Say What?!: Spilled Potatoes Freeze to Minnesota Highway After Truck Crash

MINNESOTA – Transportation officials in Minnesota said a stretch of highway was closed on Thursday when a truck lost its load of potatoes and the spuds froze in place on the road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said a truck crashed on Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Albertville, near Wright County Road 19.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.