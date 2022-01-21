 

Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health – The Vintage Hospital in Houston, TX.

Shirley Ann Sibley was born on November 15, 1928, in Franklin, to the late Ward C. and Mabel L. Brown Sibley.

She married Willis E. Tracy on March 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1969.

She later married Donald J. Kirkwood on December 25, 1973. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2001.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of (1946).

Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her children. She always spent time with her parents and siblings.

Throughout her life she loved to read and do puzzles, both board and crossword puzzles. She instilled this love of reading and puzzles to her children and grandchildren.

She worked for many years at Tracy Funeral Home.

In later life she was devoted to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Ida Spearman and husband Bob of Spring, TX; and her daughter in law Diane Tracy. She is survived by her sisters Carol Sibley Snyder, and brothers Donald Sibley and Gary Sibley. She is survived by her grandchildren; Jennifer Tracy, Valerie Tracy, and her husband Phil Eisenbeiss, Alexis Tracy Vanderhoof and her husband Colby Vanderhoof, Jessica Tracy, and Tiffany Spearman Rauch and her husband J., and Megan Spearman and her fiancé Kamron Greer. Her great grandchildren include Rachel Bunter, and her husband Joe, Tracy and Lily Moodenbaugh, and Lily and Tina Vanderhoof. Also surviving Shirley are her great great-grandchildren, Scarlett, and Sage Bunter. Shirley is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Mona Lee Tracy; and two sons Gordon C. “Chuck” Tracy II and Gregory E. Tracy; a great granddaughter, Annika Vanderhoof. Her brother Ward Sibley, sisters June Sibley Durney Smith and Barb Sibley Riddle Daniels; and brother in-law and sister in-law Wade and Wilma Tracy.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, officiating.

Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to www.stroke.org.


