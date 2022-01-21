 

SPONSORED: New Vehicles Have Arrived at Redbank Chevrolet!

Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_5562 (1)NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet and ask sales professional Ben Kundick, Jr. (pictured above) about the new vehicles on their lot!


New 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $52,775

29374999496x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


New 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $54,975

29375006898x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


New 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer

FWD 4dr RS

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $31,190

29374995473x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


New 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Custom

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive WT Custom Special Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $35,645

29321251269x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


New 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab and Chassis

Note: No bed, so it can be customizable with a tool bed or dump bed.

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $47,878

29375019699x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.


Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


