State Police Investigating Death of 5-Month-Old Child in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are actively conducting an investigation into the death of a five-month-old child in Clarion Township.

According to police, the male juvenile died around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at a location in Clarion Township.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

