Union School Board Approves Minor Change to Health and Safety Plan

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Union School Board approved a minor change to the district’s health and safety plan during their Thursday night meeting.

That change was language to add on which agency’s COVID-19 recommendations the district would follow.

“Essentially, the only thing that changed from the last plan was we are listing the DOH or the CDC as far as guidance,” said Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel.

Kimmel explained this was the only change to the plan as it is written in such a way that allows the board to only make minor variations to it from time to time.

Union School District’s health and safety plan, as well as other COVID-19 related information, can be found here.

In other business, the board:

Approved the Clarion County Career Center Sixth Amended and Restated Articles of Agreement.

Approved the Resolution to Authorize the Union School District to participate in ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 cooperative purchasing program for the 2022-2023 school year and thereafter. The annual cost is $125.

Granted permission to advertise bids for general supplies.

Increased the homebound instruction rate from $25.00 per hour to $30.00 per hour effective January 1, 2022.

Approved Carrie Whyte and Megan Kriebel as PTO volunteers/chaperones. All clearances have been received.

Approved Angie Hawk and Heather Marsh as homework helpers at the rate of $30.00 per hour, retroactive to December 21, 2021.

Accepted letters of resignation, for the purpose of retirement, from Sue Dougherty and Karen Raybuck, effective at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

Approved a family medical leave to employee #37, if needed, effective January 27, 2022.

Hired Cindy Culp as the 2021-2022 Assistant Play Director at the salary of $1,347.00. (Up $50.00 from last year).

Approved the Agreement for Services between Pathways Adolescent Center and Union School District, effective January 18, 2022.

Approved the Union School District Work Release Program for 12th grade students.

Set the senior citizen athletic event price to $2.00 per event.

Approved Union Alumni, who are 62 years of age and non-Union School District residents, to be eligible for a gold card.

Approved John Stevens as a volunteer for softball for the 2021-2022 school year. All clearances have been received.

Approved Tracy Bowser as a volunteer for Varsity Boys Basketball for the 2021-2022 season. All clearances have been received.

