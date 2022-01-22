A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

