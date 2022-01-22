 

Clarion Hospital Accepting Applications for Foundation Scholarships

Saturday, January 22, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Hospital Foundation is accepting applications for seven scholarships for Clarion County high school students planning on pursuing a career in the medical field.

These scholarships are $1,000 each. Applications can be found at the guidance office in any Clarion County high school or online here.

Details of scholarships:

This year, the Clarion Hospital Foundation is awarding seven scholarships: the $1,000 Dr. John E. Brooks Memorial Scholarship, two $1,000 Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarships, two $1,000 Fran Shope Memorial Scholarships, one $1,000 James B. Alexander Memorial Scholarship, and one $1,000 Dr. John L. Johnston Memorial Scholarship.

Mrs. Mary Brooks, wife of the late Dr. John E. Brooks, and other family members created the Brooks scholarship in the late doctor’s memory. The Brooks family wishes to help local students that want to further their education in the health care field.

The Miller Scholarship was established by the Foundation in honor of the Miller family. The Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship was generated to aid local students with education in the medical field.

The James B. Alexander Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to the student who submits the best essay. The Dr. John L. Johnston Scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled in or accepted to a medical school.

The $1,000 scholarships will be paid directly to the school of the student’s choice.

Eligibility criteria:

  • Be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school;
  • Be accepted to a school of post-secondary health care education;
  • Have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school; and
  • Plan to pursue their education in nursing, inhalation therapy, lab technology, radiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, or other medical fields.

The deadline for applications is February 28, 2022.

Clarion Hospital Foundation Scholarships Logo


