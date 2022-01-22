Deer Creek Winery to Host Saturday Entertainment by Subtle Chaos, Bryan Phillips

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday at Deer Creek Winery!

Saturday’s Lineup:

Subtle Chaos: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.





Bryan Phillips: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.





Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with homemade toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.

For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.