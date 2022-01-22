Devon J. McClelland, 28 , of Oil City, PA. ,passed away Sunday Jan. 16, 2022 at his home.

Born April 24, 1993 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Kyle Papotnik and LaVonne McClelland.

Devon had worked as a laborer in the manufacturing industry.

He enjoyed basketball and spending time with his son.

In addition to his mother of Oil City, he is survived by his son Devon McClelland Jr. of Oil City and a brother, Zackery McClelland, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

