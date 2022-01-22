James C. “Jim” Henry, 82, of New Bethlehem, to those who knew him longer Connell, died Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Born December 29, 1939 on the Henry family farm Porter Twp, Clarion County, the son of the late James T. and Martha McCall Henry.

He was a 1957 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a 1962 graduate from Penn State with a degree in Agriculture.

Jim began his working career with the Ralston Purina Company, later owning and partnering in Food brokerage, real estate, wholesale mortuary and cemetery ventures.

Ultimately, he returned home to create Leatherwood Stock Farm, breeding and raising Black Angus cattle until he was 80 years old.

Never one to do things simply, he thrived on building and negotiating items to fit his needs, often requiring rehab or repair, be it tractors, farm equipment, airplanes or a series of three sail boats and trailers to haul them.

Always with numerous projects afoot he was great at enlisting a multitude of friends, contacts, acquaintances’, who cannot be thanked enough.

Well tenured in armchair debate, but not sedentary, he was active in multiple community organizations but importantly a chapter president in the Experimental Aircraft Association, served in the Pennsylvania State Capitol on the Animal Health Commission and Grasslands Conservation Initiative.

He was instrumental in founding the Keystone Beef Marketing Network, supporting local Pennsylvania cattle producers.

Quick with a smile and a joke, helpful in finding answers for questions or knowing who could, there were solutions for every challenge.

Jim never stopped dreaming and died suddenly and too soon walking the fields he loved.

He is survived by wife Judy Ackerman Montgomery, former wife Janet Bish Abrams, sons, Sheldon (Michele) Henry, Brent (Teri) Henry, Matthew (Susan) Henry, niece/”sister” Karen Grosch, Tim Montgomery; Karen (Darin) Semchuk; his sisters, Charlene Philp and Marie (Cecil) Shaffer; his 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; all who will miss him sorely.

There will be no public services held for Mr. Henry at this time.

A memorial service will be planned when the fields are green.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to send any heart felt donations to Leatherwood Church 889 Church Rd, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242

