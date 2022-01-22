Linda Blair Miller, a writer and public relations specialist, died on December 23, 2021 at Wilson Health Care Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland after battling a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, where she had retired after living in Seattle, WA and Potomac, MD.

Ms. Miller was born to Lincoln Leroy Blair and Jean Margaret Runninger on March 27, 1944 in Tippery, Pennsylvania.

She was raised and educated in Franklin and graduated with a degree in journalism, with honors, from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

She married Clinton Max Miller in 1965, and they had two children, Frances (Kaya) and Gabriel Blair Miller.

From 1982 to 1995, she was married to Elieser Intrator. She is survived by her daughter Fran and her children Max and Olivia of Bethesda, MD as well as her siblings Diana (Hatfield) of North East, PA, Charlotte (Stewart) of Johnstown, PA and George Blair of Franklin, PA. She was preceded in death by her son Gabriel.

Ms. Miller went into corporate communications, first in public affairs at Seattle-First National Bank, then as head of communications for Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae).

She started her own business, Linda Miller Communications, in 1982 as a freelance writer, with clients that included Chevy Chase Bank, First American Bankshares, Citicorp, Mobil Oil and Paralyzed Veterans of America.

She completed her career working as a speechwriter for the Center for Mental Health Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In her retirement, Ms. Miller became certified to teach English for speakers of other languages and actively taught in Potomac and Leesburg for nearly two decades.

Ms. Miller was active in the early women’s movement and was a leader of the Seattle-King County Chapter of the National Organization for Women.

To support fundraising for the chapter, she created a poster featuring Golda Meier, the first woman to serve as prime minister for Israel, and the line But can she type?, now a part of the political collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Ms. Miller maintained a lifelong interest in women’s interests and current events.

She loved her family, friends, dog, gardening, opera, newspapers and the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC.

She was a member of the Potomac Presbyterian Church for many years and sang in the choir.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

