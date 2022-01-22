Mary E. McCauley, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the loving care of Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on April 15, 1928 in Tippery; she was the first child of the late George and Rosetta Sliker.

Mary is survived by her siblings, Irene Cope of Fredonia, NY, Samuel (Marye) Sliker of Tionesta, and Leah (Monty) Warsing of Chambersburg; and by her son, Don (Sue) McCauley of DuBois.

She will be deeply missed by her dear friends, Rita Mong, Joanne Wannamaker, and David and Eunice Harrold, among a great many others.

Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Rosetta Sliker; her husband, Glenn; and her brothers, George Sliker and Robert Sliker.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Mary’s request, there will be no public services.

Interment will take place in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation to either the Animal Hospital of DuBois, 5154 Shaffer Rd, DuBois, PA, 15801, or the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840 to help support and care for the animals that she loved.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

