Mary Louise Beggs, 85, of Oil City, passed away on January 17, 2022, at home.

Born on February 4, 1936 she was a daughter of the late Walter and Thelma Nagle Sumner.

On November 20, 1976 she married Richard E. Beggs. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2014.

Mary loved her children, grandchildren, and her pets.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Mary is survived by her two children; Kriss Stevenson of Oil City and Richard Beggs of Florida, four grandchildren; Alicia Alexander and her significant other John Daley of Slippery Rock, Samantha Stevenson of Oil City, Joe S. Beggs of FL, and Will E. Beggs of FL; and one great grandchild, Aiden J. Latchaw.

Also surviving is a sister Eva Gill and her husband Alan of Florida and a brother Walter Sumner and wife Maureen of Oil City, and Mary’s special caretakers Connie, Patty, Erica, and Kara.

Preceding Mary in death are her parents, her husband, and a brother Robert Sumner.

Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

