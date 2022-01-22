 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Forest Area Students Get ‘Cool’ Lesson on Dry Ice

Saturday, January 22, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG-8322MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Students in third and fourth grades at East Forest School were recently able to do some “cool” experiments with dry ice.

(Pictured, left to right: Instructors Ms. Emma Cussins and Mr. Chris Pappas.)

Involved students learned about the differences between regular ice and dry ice. Students also learned about the uses of dry ice, atomic composition, and states of matter.

Of course, they also got to see some very exciting demonstrations!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.