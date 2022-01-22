Forest Area Students Get ‘Cool’ Lesson on Dry Ice

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Students in third and fourth grades at East Forest School were recently able to do some “cool” experiments with dry ice.

(Pictured, left to right: Instructors Ms. Emma Cussins and Mr. Chris Pappas.)

Involved students learned about the differences between regular ice and dry ice. Students also learned about the uses of dry ice, atomic composition, and states of matter.

Of course, they also got to see some very exciting demonstrations!

