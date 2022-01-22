 

Paul A. Chandler

Saturday, January 22, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XCQTcOFxHzqfPaul A. Chandler, age 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, January 21, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born November 26, 1926, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Earl B. and Carrie M. Lerch Chandler.

He graduated from the Porter Township High School in 1946.

Paul married the former Betty Powell on November 11, 1957, in the Oakwood Presbyterian Church manse and she preceded him in death on February 12, 2016.

Paul still lived on Dog Hill in the home where he and Betty spent their entire married life together.

He was a mail carrier and clerk for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 40 years of service and was a member of the Oakwood Presbyterian Church.

Paul is survived by his son Tom Chandler (Susan) of New Bethlehem and numerous nieces and nephews who knew him as “Uncle Gum.”

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Duke, Claire, John and Jim Chandler; sister, Dorothy Benner and infant sister, Norma Chandler.

There will be no services.

Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Paul A. Chandler to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Paul’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

