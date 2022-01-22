Shirley Maxine (Best) Fenstermaker, 86, of Summerville, PA, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while a patient at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, PA.

She was born on September 5, 1935, to the late William Stephen and Helen Gertrude (Reddinger) Best in Rimersburg, PA.

Shirley graduated from Redbank Valley High School with the class of 1953.

She married Emmin William Fenstermaker on July 25, 1953, in Leatherwood, PA; Emmin preceded her in passing on March 26, 2018.

Shirley devoted her life to her family and acted as primary caregiver to her husband and children while they were all still at home.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Brookville Ward in Brookville, PA.

Shirley loved her family and was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and was never judgmental.

She loved everyone unconditionally and poured this love into her cooking, something she was known for.

Shirley loved music and could sing and yodel as well as recreate piano and organ pieces after hearing them.

Shirley will be dearly missed by everyone in her life.

Shirley is survived by five children; Rick Fenstermaker; Teri (Brad) Wardle; Kim (Mark) Singleton; Greg Fenstermaker; Amy (Bill) Stoots; fifteen grandchildren; Nicole, Jessica, Emily, Lindsey, Lara, Justin, Caleb, Levi, Dakota, Easton, Colton, Chelsea, Garrett, Logan, Hunter; three siblings; Betty Louise Fenstermaker; Orin “Sonny” Stephen Best; Mardi Jean Means; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in passing by one great grandchild: Kadin Fenstermaker.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 3pm to 4:45pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2765 N. Maplevale Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation, beginning at 5pm and officiated by Bishop Jeff Siebach.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

