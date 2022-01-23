All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WWII & Korean War Veteran Jack Shumaker
Jack Shumaker served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Theron Oscar (Jack) Shumaker
Born: May 22, 1926
Died: January 5, 2008
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Theron “Jack” Shumaker was born and raised in New Bethlehem.
Enlisting in the Army in 1944, he served his country for 16 years from 1944 to 1960 including service in World War II and Korea.
He was laid to rest in his hometown.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.