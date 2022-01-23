Clarion Man Waives Hearing on Charges from Domestic Incident in Paint Township, Charges Against Shippenville Man Withdrawn

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who allegedly involved in a domestic argument that turned violent at a residence in Paint Township waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 46-year-old Erik W. Lowman were waived for court on Tuesday, January 18:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Lowman is currently free on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

The following charges against 70-year-old John Leslie Lowman, of Shippenville, related to the same incident, were withdrawn:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that took place earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Breniman Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

When police arrived at the scene, they found John Lowman laying on top of Erik Lowman in the back yard of the residence, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the two men were arguing, and Erik Lowman allegedly struck John Lowman in the mouth, causing an injury. John Lowman then reportedly bit Erik Lowman on the forehead while they were on the ground.

John Lowman then held Erik Lowman down on the ground to “stop from getting hit” by Erik Lowman, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, John Lowman had recent physical injuries to his lip, a tooth, and his nose, while Erik Lowman had recent marks on his forehead and face.

Both men were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on January 4.

