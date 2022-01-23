Clarion University Track & FIeld: Golden Eagles Return to Action at YSU Collegiate Invitational

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Golden Eagle track & field team returned to indoor action this week, competing at the YSU Collegiate Invitational hosted by Youngstown State.

Delaney Beard etched her name into the top-five on the program’s all-time performance list, recording a mark in the Triple Jump that ranks fifth all-time in Golden Eagle history. Beard cleared 10.60m in the event to place 11th overall in the event. At the same time, she displaced Abagail Reed’s 10.23m mark set back in 2018. Only four Golden Eagles have ever topped 11.00m in the event.

Shelly Jones, Jenna Uncapher, and Sadie Leisinger all tied for the best individual finish of the day for the Golden Eagles, with all three placing eighth in their respective field events. Jones placed eighth in the Shot Put, tossing the implement 12.45m to come up just shy of her indoor PR. Uncapher placed eighth in the seeded High Jump event, clearing the bar at 1.50m, and Leisinger took eighth in the unseeded field with a 1.45m.

Emily Lodge came up just 0.08 seconds shy of cracking the top-five in the program’s 60m performance list, taking 12th in the prelims with a time of 8.24. That PR left her tantalizingly close to matching or topping Chi Chi Nwokedi’s time of 8.16 set in 2008, and would have put her fifth on the program’s all-time list. Lodge also placed 18th in the Long Jump with a leap of 4.98m.

Elsewhere in the track events, Alice Fernald returned to action after a long time away, taking 21st in the 400m with a time of 1:02.08. Freshman Gabby Kutchma also took 21st in her best finish of the day, recording a time of 2:31.56 in the 800m. Haley Schaller took 19th in the 3000m, crossing the finish line in 10:51.07.

