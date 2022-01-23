Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Place Four in Initial NCAA Coaches Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – The NCAA released their first wrestling coaches’ rankings of the 2021-22 season on Friday afternoon.

The Golden Eagle wrestling team had four competitors crack that initial coaches’ poll, including Brent Moore (27th – 149 pounds), Seth Koleno (30th – 141 pounds), Joey Fischer (32nd – 125 pounds), and Cam Pine (33rd – 165 pounds).

There will be two more coaches’ rankings released in the coming weeks, on February 10 and February 23.

The former date will also mark the first release of the RPI rankings, while the latter will also include automatic qualifier allocations for conference championships.

Moore enters this weekend’s action with an 18-5 overall record, including a 4-3 record in dual matches and a 3-1 mark in Mid-American Conference (MAC) duals. Moore leads the Golden Eagles with six wins by fall on the season. Among those wins is a pin over Ohio’s Alec Hagan, who ranks 29th in the coaches’ ranking.

Koleno makes his first career appearance in the coaches’ rankings thanks to an exceptional season to date. The junior has already surpassed his previous career single-season high in wins with a 21-4 mark this year, including a 6-3 record in duals and a 4-0 record in MAC duals. He owns a 6-5 win by decision over Ohio’s Kyran Hagan, who ranks 26th in the poll, and nearly defeated Stanford’s fourth-ranked Real Woods at the Reno Tournament of Champions, falling by a 7-5 decision.

Fischer cracks the rankings for the first time in his collegiate career as well, with the freshman compiling a 16-7 record to date. He has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the nation at 125 pounds so far, wrestling close matches with Anthony Noto (Lock Haven), Tristan Daugherty (Buffalo), Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State), and Dylan Shawver (Rutgers). Fischer has gone 5-3 in duals this year, including a 3-1 record in MAC duals, and placed second in the bracket at the Reno Tournament of Champions in December.

Pine rounds out the list of ranked wrestlers for the Golden Eagles, having won the 165-pound bracket at the Reno Tournament of Champions in December. He worked Oregon State’s Matthew Olguin for a 7-4 decision in the finals, and also recorded two major decisions in the bracket. With a 20-4 overall record, Pine has also gone 8-1 in dual matches to become Clarion’s leading point-scorer in duals.

