Hearing for Tionesta Man Charged With Allegedly Injuring Pregnant Woman During Domestic Dispute Set for Tuesday

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for a Tionesta man facing criminal charges for allegedly injuring a pregnant woman during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Aaron M. Proper is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Daniel Miller at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact (three counts)

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in April of 2021 in Tionesta Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were contacted around 8:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, regarding a domestic incident at a residence on Poland Hill Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

The victim of the incident had gone to UPMC Northwest for evaluation on Saturday morning, and the incident was then reported to the Franklin-based State Police.

The investigating trooper from the Franklin-based State Police told PSP Marienville the known female victim reported that Aaron Proper had engaged in a physical altercation with her at a Tionesta Township residence, the complaint indicates.

The victim suffered injuries to her chest, face, and arm, according to the complaint.

In a written statement, the victim reported that Proper pushed her and struck her chest and under her jaw. She also reported that as she was grabbing for her phone, Proper grabbed her by her left wrist and punched her in the forearm, the complaint states.

The complaint also notes that the victim is pregnant.

Marienville-based State Police then proceeded to the residence but were unable to make contact with Proper.

According to the complaint, a nearby resident told police he saw Proper and the victim engaging in a verbal argument at the residence around 6:30 a.m.

Proper was finally taken into custody around 12:54 p.m. near Kibbe’s Island Park Campground, the complaint states.

In a later interview, Proper told police he was upset with the victim and punched the door of the residence. He said she then “aggressively approached him,” so he “raised his fist toward her,” but did not strike her. He reported the mark on her chest was from him “elbowing her to get away from her,” according to the complaint.

Proper was arraigned in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 2:00 p.m. on April 3, 2021.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

He was released on April 13 after his bail type was changed to unsecured based on a request from the District Attorney.

