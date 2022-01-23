 

PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on I-80

Sunday, January 23, 2022 @ 11:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

snowplow-1024x588CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit and restricting Commercial Vehicles to the right lane only on I-80 East and Westbound.

I-80 is reduced to a 45 mph speed limit with Commercial Vehicles in the right lane only from the Ohio State Line to Exit 70: US 322 Strattanville.

PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, with the primary goal to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.


