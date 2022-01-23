Say What?!: Kid Exasperated by Snow Strikes Chord With Viewers Around World

CANADA – Not many kids would admit to wanting to be in school on a snow day, but after a hard day of snow shoveling, nine-year-old Toronto resident Carter Trozzolo was ready to head back into the classroom.

While doing a piece that aired Monday night on how the city’s residents were digging out from a blizzard that struck the region, a camera crew with a Canadian TV network, CTV, stumbled upon Carter, who was digging out the sidewalk with his shovel. Given a chance to air his grievances to the world, Trozzolo, a resident of Toronto, was more than happy to share how he really felt.

