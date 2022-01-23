 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: AICDAC to Host Presentation on Stigma of Substance Abuse Disorder on January 28

Sunday, January 23, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 20 21-48-06Untreated drug and alcohol use contributes to tens of thousands of deaths every year and impacts the lives of many more.

Many people with substance use disorder are met with stigma daily.

The stigma surrounding substance use disorder can lead to guilt and shame, causing people to hide their substance use and prevent them from getting the treatment they need. Just like heart disease impacts the heart, substance use disorder causes physiological changes in the brain. The causes of substance use disorder can vary by type of addiction. Understanding how and why substance use disorder occurs can help reduce the stigma surrounding it. Talking about substance use disorder helps humanize the disease and shows recovery is possible. It is important to show compassion. People who struggle with substance use disorder need help and support, not scorn and shame.

Education and hearing personal stories about substance use disorder are two ways to help reduce the stigma of individuals with substance use disorder.

Another important way of reducing stigma is being aware of biased language and using person-first language showing that substance use disorder is an illness. Instead of calling a person an addict, user, or junkie, refer to them as a person with substance use disorder. The same goes for speaking about a person who misuses alcohol, instead of calling someone an alcoholic or a drunk, instead refer to them as a person with alcohol use disorder. These terms avoid negative associations and individual blame. It is important to use language that focuses on the person, not their disorder.

Clarion Drug-Free Coalition will be having a presentation on the stigma of substance use disorder by Mike Krafick, Certified Recovery Specialist Supervisor at their meeting on January 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and is open to the public. If interested in attending, please contact [email protected] or call 814-226-6350 ext 104.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.