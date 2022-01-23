Theodore Koenig Switzer, 86, of Knox passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born December 2, 1935, Ted was the son of the late Walter “Peck” Milton and Augusta Genevive (Reed) Switzer.

Ted graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox.

He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Ted worked 40 + years at Quaker State / Petrowax in Emlenton, PA.

After retirement he worked part-time at Rhea Lumber of Knox where enjoyed interacting with members of the community.

Ted also made little whirly-bird hummingbirds that he either sold or gave as gifts.

In March of 1959, Ted married Judy E. McElhatten who surives.

Teddy, as he was known to many around town, was an avid Steeler fan!

Of the many Steeler items he received as gifts from children and grandchildren over the years, most were hung up on the “Steeler Shrine” in his living room!!

He never missed a game.

Ted enjoyed time at their camp in Marienville.

He also spent a great deal of time fishing in Kahle Lake with his brother Milt.

He enjoyed gardening, growing a lot of tomatoes and garlic as well as keeping his lawn in tip top condition.

For a number of years after retirement from Petrowax he hosted a summer picnic for the retirees to relax and fellowship in his backyard.

Ted loved time with his grand-children and great grandchildren hosting wiener roasts in the backyard gazebo for them too.

Pa will be greatly missed.

Ted had been a member of the Rod and Gun Club of Knox for many years where he would go for “Buck a Burger” specials with his wife Judy.

Along with his wife Ted is survived by his children Robin Hanna (Joe) of Harrisville and Theodore Switzer of St. Petersburg, FL, his grandchildren Elizabeth Mae Renfrew of Pittsburgh, Benjamin H.D. Renfrew of Harrisville, Ethan Michael Renfrew (Christina) of San Antonio, TX and Dylan James Renfrew (Jordan) of Harrisville; his great grandchildren Shaeleyne Amsler of Harrisville, Gabriel, Sawyer, and Maci Renfrew of Harrisville, Zoe, Carter, and Xavier Crosgrove of Pittsburgh, Colden Renfrew of Seneca and Jasper and Mable Renfrew of San Antonio, TX.

Also surviving are three sisters-in-law: Mary (Switzer) Whitling, Wilda Switzer and Ruth Switzer all of Knox.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Walter Reed “Reek”Switzer, Milton Eugene Switzer and Ronald Ray Switzer.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 23rd and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday January 24th at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in the funeral home with Pastor Tim Farkas of the Chapel on The Hill officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Ted’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

