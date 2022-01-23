WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to Four Inches of Snow Expected

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to four inches of snow expected; slippery road conditions anticipated.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA208 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Castle, Sharon, Ellwood City, Hermitage, Punxsutawney, Grove City, Oil City, Clarion, Tionesta, Franklin, Indiana, Butler, Kittanning, Ford City, and Brookville

208 AM EST Sun Jan 23 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

