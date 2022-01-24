A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 26. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 20. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then occasional flurries after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.