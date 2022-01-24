Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ella
Monday, January 24, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Ella.
Ella is an adult female Labrador Retriever and Pit Bull Terrier mix.
Her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is playful and friendly.
For more information on Ella, or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.