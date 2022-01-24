Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Kringle Sticks

This pastry is flaky and not too sweet. It just melts in your mouth!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cold butter, cubed



1 cup sour cream

Filling:

1 large egg white, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

Icing:

1-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-Place flour in a large bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in sour cream. Shape into a disk (mixture will be crumbly). Wrap and refrigerate overnight.

-In a small bowl, beat egg white and vanilla on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar on high until stiff peaks form. Fold in pecans.

-Divide dough into 4 portions. Roll 1 portion into a 12×6-in. rectangle; place on an ungreased rimmed baking sheet (keep remaining dough refrigerated). Spread a fourth of the filling lengthwise down the center. Fold in sides of the pastry to meet in the center; pinch seam to seal. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

-Bake at 375° for 18-22 minutes or until lightly browned. Combine confectioners’ sugar and milk; drizzle over warm pastries.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.