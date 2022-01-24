Clarion County Reports 198 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Since Thursday; 34 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 198 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Thursday, January 20.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 7,620 while the death toll increased to 184.

Neighboring Forest County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 2,047 and leaving the death toll at 33.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 1 p.m.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/20/22 through 1/23/22 – 55,976

1/19/22 – 17,577

1/18/22 – 19,227

1/17/22 – 14,094

[LOCAL REGION – Since Thursday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 13860 291 14151 296 (3 new) Butler 40035 1,059 41094 655 (3 new) Clarion 7422 198 7620 184 (1 new) Clearfield 16776 481 17257 291 (2 new) Crawford 17788 526 18314 272 (1 new) Elk 6311 156 6467 83 Forest 2013 34 2047 33 Indiana 14941 527 15468 321 (3 new) Jefferson 7824 223 8047 200 (1 new) McKean 7187 216 7403 122 (1 new) Mercer 21387 413 21800 452 (3 new) Venango 10121 254 10375 213 (1 new) Warren 6446 140 6586 192 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.