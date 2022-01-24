Clarion University Women’s Swimming & Diving Takes Second at Pair of Meets in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team competed in a pair of meets at the Keystone Aquatics Center on Saturday, taking second in both the Pidgeon Memorial Invitational, as well as the Last Chance Invite.

Clarion competed against Bloomsburg and IUP, taking runner-up to the Huskies but topping the Crimson Hawks in both the early (303 points) and late (336) sessions.

Hailey Fry was the lone Golden Eagle woman to win an individual event on the day, taking first place in the 100 Breaststroke. Fry touched the wall in 1:10.20, outpacing Bloomsburg’s Anna Sugra by more than a full second for the individual win. It also met the standard for qualification at the PSAC Championships, though Fry already hit that mark on December 4 at the Zippy Invite.

The Clarion women went on to win the 200 Medley Relay event, with the foursome of Steph Setar, Sydney Davidson, Autumn Fortney and Hannah Greenway cruising to a time of 1:51.40. The fastest two legs of the relay came from the final two entrants, with Fortney hitting the wall in 27.28 and Greenway closing out the anchor leg with a 24.17.

Another standout performance came courtesy of Corina Paszek, who nearly matched her best time of the season in the 400 IM. Paszek placed second in the event with a time of 4:47.29, just four seconds behind her best of the season and good enough for second place in the field.

Paszek was also part of the 400 Free Relay team that took second place in the early session, teaming with Jordan Kutchak, Haley Miller and Greenway to record a time of 3:48.80. Kutchak kicked things off with a 57.09 split, the Golden Eagles’ fastest of the event until Greenway posted a 56.50 in the anchor leg.

Clarion will close out their dual meet season next week when they host Edinboro on Friday, January 28.

