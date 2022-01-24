Donna Mae Davidson, 67, of Clarion, PA., passed away at 12:10 A.M. Saturday Jan. 22, 2022 at her home following a brief illness.

Born June 10, 1954 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Bernard A. & Frances L. Ginnery Messina.

Donna was employed as a cashier at several grocery stores.

Donna enjoyed going to the Salvation Army and volunteering there.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family, and her cats Alley and Squeaky and her dog Spanky.

She is survived by her fiance Ron Blair of Clarion; a daughter, Danielle Davidson and fiance Ryan Lynch of Littlestown, PA; Two grandchildren, Declan and Zayden; one sister, Frances Messina of Sligo; and by two brothers, Don Messina of Clarion and Samuel Messina of Oil City.

Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death two brothers, Frank Messina and Bernard Messina Jr.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday January 26 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday at 11 AM in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Family asks if guests can wear masks.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.