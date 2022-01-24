 

Elsie M. Croyle

Monday, January 24, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PgFV0g4YmxfIElsie M. Croyle, 92, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1929 in Rimersburg, PA the daughter of William and Pearl (Ramsey) Dunkle.

Elsie was a member of Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.

She dedicated her life to the church and to the Lord she loved.

She taught Sunday School, loved to sing, and played guitar for church services.

As a teenager, Elsie had sung on WISR.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Rick Croyle and wife, Jody of Waynesburg; her daughter, Saundra Truitt and husband, Edward of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Tammy Booth and husband, Richard of Rimersburg, Cindy Barger and husband, Thomas of Rimersburg, Gregory Wolbert and wife, Carrie of Rimersburg, Scott Wolbert and wife, Jennifer of Knox, Eric Wolbert and Sara Knepper of Knox, Keith Wolbert and wife, Marcia of Baden, Kurt Croyle of Bridgeville, and Sara Greenberg and husband, Jason of Stoneboro; 25 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin C. Croyle, whom she married on Apr. 16, 1947 and who passed away on Jan. 18, 1999; her daughter, Deborah J. Wolbert, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2011; her brothers, Harry Dunkle, William Dunkle and Charles Dunkle; and her sisters, Velma Walters, Viola Flick, Olive Dunkle, Sara Tober, and Helen Dunkle.

Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the times of services at 1 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, 41 Wildcat Road, Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be in Elsie’s memory to the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, PO Box 636, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Interment will be Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


