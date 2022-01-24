Ethel R. McCartney Burch, 96, of Franklin died peacefully at 9:08 AM Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Oakwood Heights of Oil City; following complications of COVID-19.

She was born in Fryburg, August 3, 1925 a beloved daughter of the late: Henry H.A. Hargenrader and Hilda Facenmyer Hargenrader.

She was a 1944 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Mrs. Burch had worked for more than 37 years as a saleswoman of women’s apparel at the former Brody’s Department Store in Oil City; Welker & Maxwell in Oil City; before retiring from the former Fashion Bug in Cranberry.

She was a member of the former Franklin Women’s Club and the Venango County Crime Stoppers.

Ethel enjoyed traveling, fishing and boating at Kinzua, and playing cards.

She was married to Lawrence J. McCartney who preceded her in death on April 15, 1976.

Following, she was married by Monsignor John R. Snyder in St. Patrick Church to Edward R. Burch, who also preceded her in death.

She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Ethel is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann Mason and her husband, Brent of Cranberry; and a son, James R. McCartney and his wife, Kay of Cochranton; and by a daughter-in-law, Pam McCartney of Oil City.

Also surviving are her step-children: Dan Burch and his wife, Debbie of New London, OH; Mark Burch and his wife, Jean of Jupiter, FL; Chris Burch also of Jupiter, FL; Brian Burch of Cochranton; and Blaise Burch and his wife, Holly of Knoxville, TN; in addition to nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings: Robert Hargenrader of Seneca; Jean Gibbons and her husband, Don of Franklin; and Kathryn Zimoski of Seneca; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin T. McCartney; a grandson, Dylan Lawrence McCartney on February 21, 1994; a step-daughter, Laura Friess; a sister, Marilyn Mealey; three brothers: Lloyd, Richard and Gerald Hargenrader; two brothers-in-law: Beryl Mealey and Victor Zimoski; a sister-in-law, Doris Hargenrader; and by a step daughter-in-law, Julie Burch.

Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 AM in Dion Auditorium of St. Patrick Church, 415 10th Street, Franklin, with Father Kyle Seyler, officiating.

Private interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to The Kirtland Cancer Foundation of Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

