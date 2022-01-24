 

Featured Local Job: Elementary Learning Support Teacher

Monday, January 24, 2022 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Redbank Valley School District is seeking to fill an opening for a full-time learning support teacher at the elementary level.

Applicants must possess vast content knowledge and a strong background in standards-based education, instructional design and delivery, assessment techniques, differentiated instruction, technology, and classroom management.

Must have PA School Certification in Special Education (K-12) and current ACT 34, 141, and 151 clearances.

Please submit resume, PA standard application, references, transcripts, certification, and clearances to:

Amy Rupp, Superintendent
920 Broad Street
New Bethlehem, PA 16242

EOE

Deadline: March 31, 2022


