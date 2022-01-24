GANT: DuBois Woman Faces Trial in Hospital Assault Case

gavelDUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois woman will stand trial for allegedly assaulting two employees at a hospital.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Police say Teresa Marie Hummel, 47, was waiting for someone to pick her up at Penn Highlands DuBois when she became “irritated with the wait” and grabbed a patient care assistant by the hair, jerking her head around.

After employees freed the PCA, an RN stayed with Hummel, who was becoming more upset.

When Hummel approached her with a clenched fist, the RN attempted to deescalate the situation. Hummel then reportedly grabbed a mediation scanner, raised it above her head and attempted to throw it at the RN. By raising her forearm, the nurse was able to block her from throwing it.

The nurse was then pushed backwards three times before Hummel allegedly grabbed her by the right side of her hair and jerked her around as she had done earlier to the PCA.

The two fell to the ground as others came to assist the RN. While going down, the RN was kicked in the left shin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Both victims reported pain the next day. The RN told officials she had a headache and her shin was sore.

In the criminal complaint, it says that during the incident, the second victim was “absolutely in fear of serious injury.”

Hummel is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court on Friday at District Judge David Meholick’s office, sending the case on to the court of common pleas.

She is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

