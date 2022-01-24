Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth, 84, of Cabot, PA, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Concordia in Cabot, PA with her husband by her side.

Helen was born on July 31, 1937 in Sharon, PA to Walter “Butch” and Anna (Slabe) Adams.

Helen was raised in Rimersburg and attended Union Joint High School where she was in the marching band.

She worked at Katezel’s Drug Store in the evenings while in high school.

After graduating, she worked at OI Glass Plant in Clarion, PA.

In March of 1957, she married her high school sweet heart, Wes and started to raise a family.

In 1967, they moved to Rockford, IL where they spent 20 years.

While there, she worked in a ladies dress shop, then in a lunch program at one of the local grade schools.

After all the kids had graduated from high school, they moved to Wilmington, NC where they lived for the next 30 years.

While living in Wilmington, she worked at Wal-Mart until she retired in 1999.

She was most proud of the fact that she had went to a Wal-Mart stock holder’s meeting and had her picture taken with Rob Walton.

In March of 2021, they moved to Haven III at Concordia in Cabot, PA.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alice Faye Gold; brother, Ronald Adams; and daughter, Diane Hollingsworth Murray.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley; sons, Dennis (Renee) Hollingsworth of Canton, MI; son, Donald Hollingsworth of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren, Melissa Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Ann McDowell (Jake); Joshua Murray; sister, Marion Mortimer of Cabot; and sister, Judy (Connell) Greenawalt of Bunnell, FL.

Friends and family will be received from 11 AM until the time of services at 12 PM on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For how I feel, play a recording of “What is a Wife” by Charlie Monk of Jimmy Dean.

This says it all “She is a Gift from God”.

Interment will be in the Cherry Run UP Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

