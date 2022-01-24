Jerry E. Shaffer, 50, of Wilmington DE, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 after a short period of declining health.

Born on May 30, 1971 in Brookville, PA he was the son of Gerald L Shaffer and Lu Ann Young Walter.

Jerry graduated from Brookville Area High School and studied at Edinboro University.

He was the Vice President of Operations at All Out Parking Lots in Delaware.

The love of Jerry’s life was his orange Corvette.

He loved nothing more than showing it off at car shows on a sunny day.

He also loved shooting darts and and attending dart tournaments with his best friend Ryan Wile.

He even made it to Pro Am division at one time.

Jerry loved the Washington Capitals and the Hershey Bears, he was a big Steeler fan and also was a great golf fan.

Jerry is survived by his mother Lu Ann (Young) Walter and step father Doug Walter of Leeper, a sister Christie (Shaffer) Hawk and husband Don of Rimersburg, a sister Amy Jo (Hines) Miller and husband Jeremy of Anchorage, AK, brother Aaron Shaffer and wife Andrea of Brockway, step-sister Misty (Walter) Hartle and husband Roddy of Leeper, and a step-brother Roger Walter and wife Leigh of Leeper.

Also surviving are step-grandparents Helen and Roger Walter, aunt Laurie (Young) Smith and husband Dan, uncle Mike “Cy” Young, aunt Pam Gilmore, aunt Nancy Ochs, uncle Dale Walter and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Shaffer, his grandfather Foster Leonard Young, grandmother Mary Lindsey (Young) Matson, grandparents Ed and Hellen Shaffer and an uncle Ricky Alan Young.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, with Rev. Richard Kightlinger Pastor of Venus Evangelical Church presiding.

The funeral service will also be live streamed on the funeral home website.

Interment will be in the Zion Methodist Cemetery in Siegel.

www.fallerfuneralhome.com

