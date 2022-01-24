Linda LaVan Preston’s Promotion to Chief Administrative Officer Long Overdue

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The promotion of Linda LaVan Preston to Chief Administrative Officer of Clarion Borough on January 3, 2022, was long overdue.

(Pictured above: Linda LaVan Preston, Chief Administrative Officer for Clarion Borough.)

“There’s nobody else more deserving of that position,” Ben Aaron, Vice President of Clarion Borough Council, told exploreClarion.com. “She’s definitely earned that spot. Nobody can handle it any better than her.”

LaVan, a graduate of Clarion Area High School and DuBois Business College, started working with Clarion Borough in 1984 as an administrative zoning secretary.

For many years, Clarion Borough operated with a borough manager but the position was abolished by the borough council in 2012. Carol Lapinto, now Borough Council President, once served as borough secretary and later as borough manager.

“It came to the point where we needed a single person at the top in the office,” said Aaron about the change in Preston’s title. “This improves efficiency in the office.”

Before Linda joined the Clarion Borough staff, she was a secretary for District Magistrate Tony Lapinto. Carol was married to Tony, and she needed someone to fill a vacancy, so she looked no further than her husband’s office.

“She called me at home one day when I was sick and told me about an opening at the borough,” Linda said. “She basically stole me from Tony. I came in for an interview, and that was it. At that time, the magisterial secretary position was through Clarion County, and the borough offered more.”

It was also an important part of Linda’s career, with Carol offering advice and mentorship in her new position.

In 2017, Linda was named borough secretary, and Carol was still there, elected as Clarion Borough Council President.

Linda likes talking with people and considers it an essential part of her job as Clarion Borough Secretary.

“I communicate a lot with the public, and that’s who we serve,” Preston said. “One of the most positive things about my job is getting to work with people. You need to treat people with respect. Listen to them and try to answer them without making it worse. Even if you can’t help someone, you take time out for a conversation, knowing that they may thank you at the end of the conversation. I think that’s more rewarding than the pay itself.”

Responsibilities have increased over the years, and she credits the people she works with, whether they be employees or borough council members.

“You have to learn how to prioritize and multi-task for the job. We have a good rapport with our employees, and it takes all of us to make this go-round, not just one person. That’s sort of why I don’t like the spotlight. It’s not about me, and I don’t mind doing the extra work.”

Linda says an integral part of the job is working with everyone together.

“We have a wonderful group of elected officials. Council works hard, and they get a lot of information. Sometimes it might even be more than they want, but it’s vital for their jobs and decision-making.

“Council members volunteer their time, and I don’t think a lot of people pay attention to that. They put a lot of hours in, and they don’t get credit for that. Sometimes you get caught up and go with the flow and say wait a minute, they (new members) don’t know about that. You got a new one here and there.

“They sort of become your family, and when they leave office, it’s almost like you lose a family member,” Linda added.

