Man Allegedly Hits Woman, Pushes Her to the Ground During Domestic Dispute in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New York man is facing criminal charges in relation to an incident where he reportedly struck a woman in the face and pushed her to the ground during a dispute in Clarion Township earlier this month.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Anthony Christopher Jacob, of Queens, New York.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, January 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Brooklyn Lane in Clarion Township for a report of a domestic incident.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported that she had asked Anthony Christopher Jacob to leave the residence, and he initially refused. The victim told police she packed Jacob’s bags and placed them at the front door. She reported Jacob attempted to take shoes that she bought for him, and she told him he could only take them if he paid her for them. The victim indicated Jacob then tried to take the shoes from the bedroom, but she was in the way and told him not to go in her room.

The victim told police Jacob then struck her in the face, grabbed her, and pushed her to the ground. The victim reported she told Jacob she was going to call the police, and Jacob then left without any of his things.

The complaint notes the victim told police she did not want Jacob at the residence.

The following charges were filed against Jacob through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on January 17:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.