Mildred L. Sharrar, 95, of Oil City passed away Saturday January 22 at UPMC NW in Seneca.

She was born at her family home in Venus on October 16, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Austin S. and Ina L. Fox Faller.

Mildred married Delmar E. Sharrar on September 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1996.

She enjoyed word searches, crosswords puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching wheel of fortune, jeopardy, and spending time with family.

Mildred is survived by 5 children; Larry Sharrar and wife Carrie of Venus, Tom Sharrar and wife Brenda of Venus, Molly Strus of Barkeyville, Carol Gavin and husband Mike of Oil City, and Brenda Sharrar of Oil City. Grandchildren; Karen Warsing and husband Brett, Mark Strus, Shelly Allen and husband Scott, Jennifer English and husband Joe, Kelly Sharrar, and Tracy Sharrar. Great grandchildren; Landen Evans, Cade Evans, and Audra Evans, Lily Allen, Garrett Allen, Brandon English, Aaron English, Leah Warsing and Julian Warsing. Also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is also survived by siblings; Helen King and husband Bob, Beatrice Steer, Anna Irwin, Mary Amsler (which was born on the same day 16 years later) and husband Gene, and Gerald Faller.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by siblings, Geraldine Faller, Dorothy Sharrar, Lavina Mohney, James “Butch” Faller, John Faller, and several brother and sister in laws including a former son in law, Jack Strus.

Visitation will take place in the Reinsel Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM.

Funeral Services will be Friday in the funeral home at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Mildreds name to ones charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.