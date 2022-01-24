School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 24, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 24, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 7:16 a.m on Monday, January 24, 2022

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District



Armstrong School DistrictClearfield Area School DistrictClearfield Career & Technology CenterCurwensville Area School DistrictGrace Christian School of Armstrong CountyHarmony Area School DistrictIndiana Area School DistrictLenape Technical SchoolMoshannon Valley School DistrictNew Story-IndianaPhilipsburg-Osceola School DistrictPurchase Line School DistrictSeeds of Faith Christian AcademyWest Branch Area School District

ONE-HOUR DELAY

St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville, PreSchool/Day Care – Doors open at 9:30 a.m., dismissal at noon

CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Bigler Head Start, Classes 3,4,5,55 – Flexible Instruction Day

Clearfield Head Start, Classes 7, 56 – Flexible Instruction Day

Coalport Head Start, Class 11 – Flexible Instruction Day

Grampian Head Start, Classes 21,22,39 – Flexible Instruction Day

Houtzdale Head Start, Classes 30,31,32 – Flexible Instruction Day

CLOSED:

Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED

COMMUNITY

None

To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.