School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 24, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 24, 2022, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 7:16 a.m on Monday, January 24, 2022
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield Career & Technology Center
Curwensville Area School District
Grace Christian School of Armstrong County
Harmony Area School District
Indiana Area School District
Lenape Technical School
Moshannon Valley School District
New Story-Indiana
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Purchase Line School District
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
West Branch Area School District
ONE-HOUR DELAY
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville, PreSchool/Day Care – Doors open at 9:30 a.m., dismissal at noon
CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Bigler Head Start, Classes 3,4,5,55 – Flexible Instruction Day
Clearfield Head Start, Classes 7, 56 – Flexible Instruction Day
Coalport Head Start, Class 11 – Flexible Instruction Day
Grampian Head Start, Classes 21,22,39 – Flexible Instruction Day
Houtzdale Head Start, Classes 30,31,32 – Flexible Instruction Day
CLOSED:
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
COMMUNITY
None
To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]
School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.