No Injuries Reported in C-L School Van Crash

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion-Limestone school vehicle was involved in a minor collision in Monroe Township last Friday.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call was received at 8:38 a.m. on Friday, January 21, about a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 68 and BP Lane.

Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion-based state police were dispatched to the scene.

In a statement to exploreClarion.com, a school spokesperson said, “a van owned by an independent contractor was involved in a minor accident. The student and driver were evaluated and cleared at the scene by medical personnel.”

The scene was cleared at 9:02 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

