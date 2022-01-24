Say What?!: Woman Checking Her Email Spam Folder Discovers $3M Lottery Jackpot

MICHIGAN – A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery — she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot.

Laura Spears, 55, of Oakland County, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a ticket for the Dec. 31 Mega Millions drawing on MichiganLottery.com.

