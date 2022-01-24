SPONSORED: Infrared Sauna Now Available at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Infrared saunas differ from traditional saunas in that they use infrared radiant energy to directly penetrate into the body’s tissue to infuse infrared heat energy and produce perspiration from the inside your body rather than externally through high humidity steam saunas.
Infrared saunas only need a temperature of up to 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit to obtain the same effect as a steam sauna, which requires temperatures of 150 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. This lower temperature and humidity makes the environment more tolerable and allows you to breathe easier while you sweat out your toxins and open and clean your pores.
And, believe us, you will sweat!
The use of infrared sauna has a variety of benefits including relaxation, detoxification, relief from sore muscles, relief from joint pain such as arthritis, clear skin, improved circulation, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The benefit for someone with chronic diffuse muscle aches is obvious.
At Spine & Extremities Center, the treatment time for a sauna session is up to 30 to 35 minutes depending on an individual’s tolerance and temperature setting. Each session is scheduled for a 45-minute appointment time to allow dressing and undressing for sauna use. The user can adjust the temperature from inside the sauna. Most people choose between 125 to 145 degrees. Towels are provided and are required to sit on in the sauna. If preferred, you may wear a bathing suit or undergarments. It is recommended to be mostly undressed in the sauna to allow the infrared energy to infuse into your body directly.
It is recommended to come fully hydrated before your session. Complimentary water will be provided in the lobby for convenience.
A single session is $35.00. Packages are also available for 10 sessions at $295.00 and 20 sessions at $545.00. You have the choice to bring up to two additional people with you for just $20.00 each.
If you have any health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart problems, or are under medical care, please consult with your primary care provider before booking a session.
You can also choose to book an osteopathic HVLA spinal manipulation or chiropractic visit immediately after your sauna visit if you choose. This creates a perfect combination to use as your muscles and soft tissue will be pliable and our doctors will be able to treat you better and more comfortably.
